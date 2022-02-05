Natixis Has $23.44 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 153,512 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $23,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 19.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CBRE Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.77.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $44.20 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

