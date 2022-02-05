Natixis Invests $20.75 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 155,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,745,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.19.

NYSE:IFF opened at $127.10 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.32 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

