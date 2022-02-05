Natixis Purchases 331,737 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Natixis increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1,723.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,984 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,737 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $34,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,502,000 after acquiring an additional 51,910 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $114.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $117.91.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.50%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

