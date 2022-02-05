Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Navient by 705.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 131,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 115,343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Navient by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 34.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 466,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 120,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Navient by 25.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 85,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NAVI. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.71. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

