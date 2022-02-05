NEAR Protocol Price Hits $13.01 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.22 billion and approximately $953.43 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $13.01 or 0.00031245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.94 or 0.00184842 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.85 or 0.00386425 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00071375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 631,956,737 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

