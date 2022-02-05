Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €90.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($103.93) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €85.55 ($96.12).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

ETR NEM opened at €80.84 ($90.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €97.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.82. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €50.95 ($57.25) and a 12 month high of €116.15 ($130.51).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.