NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 4.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 68.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after buying an additional 274,258 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $35,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in NetEase by 43.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,681,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,818,000 after purchasing an additional 505,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in NetEase by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 221,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,083,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTES opened at $100.60 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.39.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 32.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. CLSA cut their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

