Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 956,360 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,968,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956,360 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 0.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $620,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.73. 4,526,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,235,491. The company has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

