Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 0.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.93% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $524,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 958,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,815,000 after purchasing an additional 55,892 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $17.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.08. 2,883,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $249.79 and a one year high of $316.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.30 and its 200 day moving average is $285.35.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

