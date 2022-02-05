Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $327.66 Million Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,437,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711,778 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $327,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $14.41 on Friday, hitting $38.91. 307,982,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,518,898. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 over the last quarter.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

