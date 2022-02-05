Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 8,692 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,325,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,692 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up about 0.9% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.67% of T-Mobile US worth $1,062,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7,420.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 18.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.94. 7,596,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787,660. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

