New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Update

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised New Concept Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GBR opened at $2.81 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 87.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

