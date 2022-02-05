Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NEWCREST MINING LIMITED is Australia’s largest gold producer and one of the world’s top ten gold mining companies by production, reserves and market capitalisation. Newcrest has a portfolio of low cost, long life operating mines, a strong pipeline of growth projects and highly prospective brown and greenfield exploration projects. The company has a substantial reserve and resource base combined with a long reserve life. Low gearing and a strong balance sheet places the company in a good position to fund major development projects and to capitalise on external growth opportunities. In addition, Newcrest is currently exploring for gold and gold-copper deposits in Australia, Indonesia, Fiji, the United States, Peru and Chile. The world class exploration team has an enviable track record of discovery as all Newcrest’s mining projects were discovered by the company. “

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

Shares of NCMGY opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. Newcrest Mining has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newcrest Mining (NCMGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.