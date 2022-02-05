Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Newmark Group reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NMRK opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,319,000 after acquiring an additional 697,009 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,542,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,622,000 after acquiring an additional 278,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,021,000 after acquiring an additional 481,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,855,000 after acquiring an additional 100,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.