Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Holdings Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 178,757 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a market cap of $335.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

