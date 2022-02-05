News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

News has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect News to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

NWSA stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. News has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that News will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in News stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of News worth $30,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

