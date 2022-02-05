News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 59,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,965,686 shares.The stock last traded at $22.52 and had previously closed at $22.45.

The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in News in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 2,486.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of News by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

