Newscrypto Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular exchanges. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $36.87 million and $3.72 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00052120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.91 or 0.07264694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00057219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,518.70 or 0.99910417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00054038 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006584 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

