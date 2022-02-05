NFJ Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after purchasing an additional 515,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after purchasing an additional 408,582 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 366,255 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,388,000 after purchasing an additional 272,254 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $369.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $298.54 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.32. The firm has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.82.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.