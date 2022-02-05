NFJ Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 2,891.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after buying an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after purchasing an additional 704,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 58.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after purchasing an additional 373,866 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of YETI by 45.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 300,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of YETI by 39.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,771,000 after purchasing an additional 262,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital cut their price target on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

YETI stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.17.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

