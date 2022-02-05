NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 37,445 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,445 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 23,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,945,000 after buying an additional 79,978 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of SON stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

