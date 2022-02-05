Nicholas John Swenson Purchases 720 Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 720 shares of Air T stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $16,372.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 720 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $17,784.00.

Shares of Air T stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Air T, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRT. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air T by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air T in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Air T from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

