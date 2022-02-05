NiSource Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,329 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 931% compared to the average volume of 323 call options.
Shares of NYSE NI opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $30.19.
NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $959.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.08 million. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 14.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 24.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,062,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,523,000 after buying an additional 399,721 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,015,000 after buying an additional 43,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently commented on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.
NiSource Company Profile
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
Further Reading: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.