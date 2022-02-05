NiSource Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,329 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 931% compared to the average volume of 323 call options.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $30.19.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $959.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.08 million. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 14.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 24.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,062,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,523,000 after buying an additional 399,721 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,015,000 after buying an additional 43,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.