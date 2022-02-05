Noble Financial Begins Coverage on RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RICK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $673.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.44.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.91. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $54.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 32.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

