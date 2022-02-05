Node Runners Hits 1-Day Volume of $82.00 (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $517,671.83 and $82.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Node Runners has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for about $21.06 or 0.00050615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00042936 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00111399 BTC.

About Node Runners

Node Runners is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

