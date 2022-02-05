Northcoast Research Begins Coverage on Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.25.

NYSE:CARS opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 2.08.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after buying an additional 289,883 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,267,693,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 69,405 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,246,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

