Northcoast Research Begins Coverage on Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.25.
NYSE:CARS opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 2.08.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after buying an additional 289,883 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,267,693,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 69,405 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,246,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
