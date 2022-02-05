Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NFBK stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $761.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. Equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,805,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after acquiring an additional 71,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 230.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 512,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 54.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 192,949 shares during the last quarter. 57.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

