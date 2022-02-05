Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$43.00 at Tudor Pickering

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price reduced by Tudor Pickering to C$43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NPI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Northland Power to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a buy rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.48.

Northland Power stock opened at C$35.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.95 and a 1 year high of C$51.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.68.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.4800001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 313.32%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

