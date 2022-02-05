Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.89

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.89 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.48 ($0.10). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.08), with a volume of 17,723 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £12.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.56.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

