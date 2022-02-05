NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,318. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.79%.

NS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NuStar Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 189,311 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.74% of NuStar Energy worth $34,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

