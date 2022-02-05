Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAC)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NAC opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

