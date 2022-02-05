Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NUO opened at $15.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUO. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

