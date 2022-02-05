Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years.
Shares of NUO opened at $15.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
