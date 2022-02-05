Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) to post $209.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuvei’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210.00 million and the lowest is $209.10 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year sales of $721.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $721.10 million to $722.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $945.17 million, with estimates ranging from $935.70 million to $950.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nuvei.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVEI. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $964,000.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvei (NVEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.