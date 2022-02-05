O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) versus AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Head to Head Comparison

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares O2Micro International and AU Optronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International $101.10 million 1.13 $12.11 million $0.39 10.31 AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.75 -$608.06 million N/A N/A

O2Micro International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AU Optronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of O2Micro International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

O2Micro International has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares O2Micro International and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International 11.98% 12.89% 10.68% AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for O2Micro International and AU Optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International 0 0 0 0 N/A AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

O2Micro International beats AU Optronics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management. The company was founded in April 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

