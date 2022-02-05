Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

OCSL stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.79%.

Several research firms have commented on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 804,703 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,111. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 67,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 68,031 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

