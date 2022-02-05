Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ocado Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

