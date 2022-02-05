Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.28

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.28 and traded as high as $36.88. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $34.53, with a volume of 41,544 shares trading hands.

OCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ocwen Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.31 million, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.94.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.24. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 3,527.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

