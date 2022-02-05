Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.28

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.28 and traded as high as $36.88. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $34.53, with a volume of 41,544 shares trading hands.
OCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ocwen Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.31 million, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 3,527.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.
Ocwen Financial Company Profile (NYSE:OCN)
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.
See Also: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.