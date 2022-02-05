Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 3.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1,840.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil States International in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,330,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 163,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 713,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 150,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

