OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 24,096 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) by 328.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,440,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of FMAR stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.50. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

