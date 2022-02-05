OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA COMB opened at $28.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $31.66.

