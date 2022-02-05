OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,149 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $148,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.