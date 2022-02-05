OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Shares of TDSA stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.