Olin (NYSE:OLN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

OLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

OLN traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.95. 1,825,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,905. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.16. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.39. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Olin will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,123,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,694,000 after buying an additional 338,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,722,000 after purchasing an additional 36,399 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,499,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,079,000 after purchasing an additional 297,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,198,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,326,000 after purchasing an additional 284,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

