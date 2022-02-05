OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 82,627 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,627 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.23% of PPG Industries worth $77,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.65.

PPG stock opened at $152.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.98. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

