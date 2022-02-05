OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 166,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,905,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average is $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCOR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In related news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $359,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $159,210.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,801,550 shares of company stock worth $166,412,637 over the last quarter.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

