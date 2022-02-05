OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 13,700 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,921,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $89,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,492,000 after buying an additional 11,476,090 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,332,000 after buying an additional 7,351,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after buying an additional 6,424,515 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after buying an additional 4,462,674 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $56.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

