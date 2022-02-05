OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.62

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.62 and traded as high as $62.93. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $62.93, with a volume of 1,008 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($74.16) to €70.00 ($78.65) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OMV Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

