One Capital Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV opened at $207.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.86. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.17 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.