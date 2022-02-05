One Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,104 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.77. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.