One Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHM. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 934.8% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 105.4% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.30. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $49.88.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

